Tuesday
August 22
Tuesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
Analyst: Armenia ruling coalition hinders country’s development
15:24, 21.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The coalition government between the Republican Party of Armenia and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party hinders the development of the country.

Political scientist Levon Shirinyan stated about the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday.

In his words, the current coalition government cannot ensure Armenia’s development.

“A country with artificial [political] parties that doesn’t have a party system should not transition to a parliamentary system of government; this will lead to a crisis,” Shirinyan noted. “There will be no success, since it’s not natural.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
