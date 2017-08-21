German MFA welcomes writer Dogan Akhanli's release

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel welcomed release of the German-Turkish author Dogan Akhanli, who was detained in Spain after Turkey issued an Interpol arrest warrant, DW reported.

"It would be horrible if Turkey could also have people jailed on the other end of Europe for raising their voice against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Gabriel said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the German FM, he had complete faith in Spain’s judicial system and knew that “our friends and partners in the Spanish government understand what’s at stake,” Gabriel said.

Turkish-born writer Doğan Akhanli, who has German citizenship, was arrested on Saturday while on holiday in southern Spain.

Akhanli was conditionally released after a court hearing on Sunday, but ordered to remain in Madrid while Turkey’s extradition request is considered, his lawyer said.

It was not immediately clear what Akhanli is accused of.