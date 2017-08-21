News
Iran MP: We are ready to assist in invigorating parliamentary cooperation with Armenia
15:00, 21.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Ambassador Artashes Tumanyan on Sunday met with Mohammad Mehdi Zahedi, the head of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) Committee on Education and Research.  

In particular, Ambassador Tumanyan reflected on the matter of Iran’s recognition of the diplomas of the institutions of higher education in Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

Speaking about the development of bilateral cooperation in science, Zahedi, for his part, expressed his readiness to assist in the invigoration of respective parliamentary cooperation.

Also, the interlocutors discussed several other important issues with respect to Armenian-Iranian collaboration in education and science.

