Turkey and Iran discuss joint operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that ha and Iran's Armed Forces chief of staff General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri discussed possible joint military action against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Daily Mail reported.

Mohammad Bagheri visited Turkey last week. It was the first military meeting at such a high level in the history of relations between Turkey and Iran.

"Joint action against terrorist groups that have become a threat is always on the agenda. This issue has been discussed between the two military chiefs, and I discussed more broadly how this should be carried out," Erdogan said at a briefing.