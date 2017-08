YEREVAN. – A Volkswagen and a Mercedes collided on Sunday at 1:15am, at an intersection in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The Mercedes’ driver and passenger as well as the Volkswagen’s driver and two passengers sustained injuries and were hospitalized, the Police press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On the same day, a call was received from hospital informing that one of the Volkswagen passengers, Marieta Yesayan, 60, had died at 10am.

An investigation is underway.