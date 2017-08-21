Hilda Tchoboian: Erdogan is trying to extend his power and outside of Turkey

YEREVAN. – By issuing warrant for Turkish intellectuals abroad and by detaining them, Erdogan is trying to extend his power and outside of Turkey, member of the Armenian community of France Hilda Tchoboian told Armenian News-NEWS.am. commenting on the detention of the German writer of Turkish origin Dogan Akhanly in Spain.
Tchoboian, member of Rhône-Alpes assembly, said the intellectuals of Turkish origin, who criticize the authorities, are constantly harassed, and Dogan Akhanly is not an exception.
“Dozens of citizens are persecuted. I know many intellectuals who criticize the authorities of Turkey and were on Interpol wanted list. Later on they were detained and released due to the interference of international legal institutes,” "Tchoboian said, adding that Dogan Akhanli, in addition to criticizing Turkish authorities is known for his work on the Armenian Genocide, and in this respect his detention can be perceived as political.
Turkish-born writer Doğan Akhanli, who has German citizenship, was arrested on Saturday while on holiday in southern Spain. The official Berlin urged the Spanish authorities not to extradite him to Turkey. On Monday the writer was released.