Armenia hosts first summer school on theoretical physics (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – The first summer school on theoretical physics opened in Armenia's capital city Yerevan.

The summer school is funded by the Armenian National Science and Education Fund (ANSEF) in cooperation with Italy-based International Centre for Theoretical Physics funcitioning within UNESCO.

Professors invited from France, England, USA, Portugal and Ireland will give lectures during the five-day summer school. The selection of students was based on letters of recommendation.

"Majority of students are from Armenia, but we have 10 participants from Iran, 4 - from Europe, and 2 participants from Russia. It is interesting that this time the interest of Armenian students is high. In the past we had similar projects, but the participants came mainly from other countries. Approximately 20 Armenian students participate in the summer school of FAR/ANSEF-ICTP," Armen Nersesyan, a leading researcher at Yerevan State University, the organizer of the summer school, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Armenian physicists are well known in Armenia and abroad, they are publishing works in international rating journals and most physicists receive the main part of scientific grants among Armenians, said deputy director of the Armenian branch of the Armenia assistance fund, Eduard Karapetyan.

“ANSEF has always been contributing to the development of science in Armenia, but this summer school is the first example of the fund's cooperation with another international organization - ICTP,” Armen Nersesyan added.

According to him, theoretical physics is the most developed science in Armenia, this is the reason for choosing this area for a summer school.

Hovhannes Demirchyan, postgraduate student of the Byurakan Observatory is one of the participants. He is engaged in astrophysics. According to Hovhannes, participation in such projects contributes to the development of professional skills of young researchers.

“It is very important to have this format in Armenia, as it provides an opportunity to get acquainted with new colleagues from Armenia and to start interaction with young researchers from other countries,” Hovhannes said.

Dmitry Chernyavsky has already participated in Armenia-hosted summer school. All expectations are not only justified, but are surpasses, he said.

“FAR/ANSEF-ICTP school covers several topics of theoretical physics, and here I would like to explore some areas of theoretical physics that I have not encountered before. The school provides an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in something new. There are many young people and good lecturers gathered here who are very interested in interacting, exchanging experience,” Dmitry explained.

Eugen Radu, a professor at the University of Aveiro in Portugal, is one of the lecturers of the summer school. He has been in contact with professors both from Armenia and from the Armenian diaspora for many years.

“I have great experience of working with Armenian professors, I was in Armenia nine years ago and fell in love with this country. Having received an invitation to participate in this project, I thought that it would be very useful. There are people from different countries, with different backgrounds, and we have the opportunity to discuss many details. I really enjoy it,” he said.

FAR/ANSEF-ICTP summer school funded by Armenian researchers from in the United States will last until August 26.