Spanish police killed a man wearing an explosive belt in Subirats settlement not far from Barcelona, Cadena SER radio station reported.

According to El Mundo newsppaer, the suspect was shouting “Allahu Akbar”. The Spanish media said the killed man is supposed to be Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, the driver of a van that ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona killing 13 and injuring over 100.

There is no fomal confirmation of the identity of a man killed in Subirats.