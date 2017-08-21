Catalonia police confirm: Barcelona attack suspect shot down

Catalonian police confirmed that they had killed the suspected driver of a van that ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas street.

The man killed today in Subirats is Younes Abouyaaqoub, the author of the Barcelona attack, police tweeted.

Earlier Spanish media said a man wearing an explosive belt was shot down in Subirats, settlement not far from Barcelona.

According to official data, 15 people were killed and 130 were injured in the terrorist attack. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.