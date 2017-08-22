China supercomputer makes 100 diagnoses in 5 seconds

Algorithms created based on artificial intelligence enable a Chinese supercomputer to diagnose 100 patients in 5 seconds.

Moreover, this computer can diagnose a variety of illnesses, reported, Xinhua News Agency, the official press agency of China.

Aside from diagnosing, however, this computer also proposes to select the most appropriate treatment methods.

During the pilot operation of this system, it was found out that the precision imposed by this system of diagnosis is 20% higher than with “standard” method of diagnosis.

According to Chinese scientists, this system will enable to considerably increase the quality of medical services.