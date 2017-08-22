Armenians injured in Georgia road accident

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia on Tuesday received information from the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia, at 8:19am.
Accordingly, a road accident had occurred in Georgia at 7:03am, on the Kutaisi-Samtredia motorway. A passenger van—with driver Grigor Adoyan, 33—had hit a tractor.
As a result, Armenian citizen passengers Mariam Abrahamyan, 31, Irina Voskanyan, 26, Sonya Matevosyan, 57, Sofya Manukyan,17, Andi Hakobyan, 65, and another passenger—who has not been identified yet—had suffered injuries and were hospitalized.