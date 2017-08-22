News
Armenia PM says talks on increasing gas supplies from Iran are not currently held
13:17, 22.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

No negotiations are conducted at this point. If there will be an offer which will be beneficial to us in terms of price comparison, with great pleasure. 

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia told the abovementioned to reporters in Tsakhkadzor, as he reflected on the most recent discussions on an increase in natural gas supplies to Armenia from Iran, and paying for it with money.

And commenting on the current activities toward the creation of an Armenian-Iranian free economic zone nearby Meghri town on the border with Iran, the Premier said: “I believe we will have some [respective] platform in late November because we have made numerous attempts on that matter (…). But we will definitely create, form that platform, and clearly speak [about it] during a visit to Iran in the near future.”

Հայերեն
