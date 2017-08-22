News
Karabakh President discusses implementation of some programs in Artsakh
12:53, 22.08.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday received executive director Raffi Doudaklian of Tufenkian Foundation.

The implementation of a variety of programs in Artsakh was on the agenda of their discussion, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan acknowledged the activities carried out by this foundation, and voiced his hope that this organization will continue implementing its patriotic mission in Artsakh with the same enthusiasm.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
