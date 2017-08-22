Karabakh President discusses implementation of some programs in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday received executive director Raffi Doudaklian of Tufenkian Foundation.

The implementation of a variety of programs in Artsakh was on the agenda of their discussion, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan acknowledged the activities carried out by this foundation, and voiced his hope that this organization will continue implementing its patriotic mission in Artsakh with the same enthusiasm.