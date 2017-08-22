Injuries of Armenia citizens hurt in Georgia road accident are not life-threatening

YEREVAN. – The injuries of the Armenian citizens, who were injured in a road accident in Georgia on Tuesday morning, are not life-threatening.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the above-said from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia.

As reported earlier, the MES of Armenia on Tuesday received information from the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia, at 8:19am.

Accordingly, a road accident had occurred in Georgia at 7:03am, on the Kutaisi-Samtredia motorway. A passenger van—with driver Grigor Adoyan, 33—had hit a tractor.

As a result, Armenian citizen passengers Mariam Abrahamyan, 31, Irina Voskanyan, 26, Sonya Matevosyan, 57, Sofya Manukyan,17, Andi Hakobyan, 65, and another passenger—who has not been identified yet—had suffered injuries and were hospitalized.