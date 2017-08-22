News
Wednesday
August 23
News
Wednesday
August 23
Armenian member of Turkey parliament files lawsuit against columnist
15:39, 22.08.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, has filed a lawsuit against Yeni Şafak (New Dawn) newspaper columnist Hayrettin Karaman, reported T24 Internet newspaper of Turkey. 

Karaman had entitled his article dated August 18 as “You can’t have friend from a gavur [i.e. non-Muslim, Christian], pelt from a pig.”

According to the HDP statement, in this connection, Paylan filed a lawsuit with the Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office against Hayrettin Karaman, and on the grounds that he had provoked people toward hatred and hostility and debased a part of the people.

