Wednesday
August 23
Wednesday
August 23
Armenia musicians' performance amazes Russia's Putin at jazz festival
17:34, 22.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Culture

Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Koktebel Jazz Party festival in Crimea.

As per project founder Dmitry Kiselyov—a renowned Russian journalist, there was admiration in the eyes of the president, according to 360 news agency.

Musicians from Armenia also performed at this event; but via the Internet. The drummer, contrabassist and pianist played from Armenia, whereas the saxophonists performed directly from the festival.

"Of course the president was delighted," Kiselyov declared. "This amazed him, too."

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
