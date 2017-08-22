News
Wednesday
August 23
USD
478.55
EUR
562.3
RUB
8.1
Dollar, euro are up in Armenia
16:39, 22.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.55/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.13 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.30 (up by AMD 0.63), that of one British pound was AMD 614.08 (down by AMD 1.93 ), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.10 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.87, AMD 19,892.22 and AMD 15,108.79, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
