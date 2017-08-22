Mutual and foreign trade in Eurasian Union rises by 27%

Foreign trade of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has grown by 27,8% and the volume of mutual trade between members of the Union has risen by 27% in the first half of 2017, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

EEC noted that the volume of foreign trade has grown by 27.8% (by $ 63.5 billion) as compared with the same period of 2016. The volume of exports of goods has increased by 29.6% ($ 41.6 billion), imports - by 24.9% ($21.9 billion). The positive balance increased from $ 52.1 billion (January-June 2016) to $ 71.8 billion (January-June 2017)

It also became known that the volume of mutual trade of the Eurasian Economic Union for the period amounted to $ 25.1 billion.