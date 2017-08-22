News
News
Georgia asks Armenia’s assistance in putting out large fire
17:56, 22.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Neighboring Georgia has asked Armenia’s assistance in putting out the large fire that is burning in the forests of Borjomi town.

Director of the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia, Hovhannes Khangeldyan, informed about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A consultation was convened at the MES, during which it was decided to dispatch a rescue service convoy to Georgia.

The convoy is already on the way. It comprises eight fire trucks, paramedics, and a mobile control station.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
