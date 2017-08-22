Georgia asks Armenia’s assistance in putting out large fire

YEREVAN. – Neighboring Georgia has asked Armenia’s assistance in putting out the large fire that is burning in the forests of Borjomi town.
Director of the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia, Hovhannes Khangeldyan, informed about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A consultation was convened at the MES, during which it was decided to dispatch a rescue service convoy to Georgia.
The convoy is already on the way. It comprises eight fire trucks, paramedics, and a mobile control station.