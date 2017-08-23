Armenian from Glendale sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud

An Armenian from Glendale, 37-year-old Artashes Darbinyan who masterminded a $1.66 million mass-mailing scam targeting trademark applicants was sentenced to eight years in prison, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Judge ordered Darbinyan to serve three years in supervised release following his release from prison and pay a share of nearly $1.6 million in restitution.

Prosecutors asked for 15 years of imprisonment for the defendant, but the defense attorney Lara Yeretsian argued that the 37-year-old defendant had suffered from years of alcohol and drug addiction which led to the criminal activity.

In December, 2016, Darbinyan pleaded guilty to mail fraud and money laundering charges. For a $385 fee, the companies promised to monitor for possible infringement and send reports to the client. Instead, Darbinyan opened bogus accounts, in which he and a co-defendant deposited or cashed checks sent by the trademark holders.