Clooney Foundation allocates $1 million to combat hate groups in US

In the wake of the deadly violence at a white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is partnering with the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) to increase the capacity of the SPLC to combat hate groups in the United States, website of CFJ reported.
Through the generous support of George & Amal Clooney, the initiative announced on Monday is made possible by a $1 million grant from the Clooney Foundation for Justice.
"We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States. What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate," said George and Amal Clooney.
More details about this joint initiative will be announced at a later date.