Robber attacks football players in US and is beaten

Police arrested a suspected carjacker in Albuquerque who got a bloody beatdown during an apparent attempt to rob three football players fresh from practice, Fox News reported.

Angelo Drew Martinez, 20, asked for a ride from the players around the Loma Linda Community Center football field the night of August 11, then pulled a gun on them and tried to carjack them.

The players reportedly saw Martinez fumble with the gun, one of the players got back in the car and punched him in the face. The rest of the players joined in the brawl, restraining Martinez until police arrived at the scene.