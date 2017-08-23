Armenia fire and rescue workers commence firefighting efforts in Georgia

YEREVAN. – The rescue service convoy from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia has arrived in Samtskhe-Javakheti Province of Georgia.

The Armenian fire and rescue workers have already started their firefighting efforts in the area, the MES informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On August 20, a large fire broke out in the Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park in Georgia. Georgian authorities asked the international community’s assistance in putting out this forest fire.

An Armenian MES rescue service convoy—comprising eight fire trucks and one rescue vehicle, one vehicle from the Disaster Medicine Center, and a mobile control station—which will serve as a an operative actions’ coordination headquarters at the scene—on Tuesday was sent to Georgia.