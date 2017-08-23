News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 23
USD
478.55
EUR
563.73
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.55
EUR
563.73
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
All detected smoke spots put out at Armenia forest reserve
11:34, 23.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The efforts to put out the smoke spots at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia are still in progress, as of Wednesday 9am.

On Tuesday at around 7:30pm, an Armenian air force helicopter conducted an aerial inspection of the reserve, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A total of 45 fire and rescue workers as well as 34 forestry staff members have taken part in the firefighting activities.

One hundred smoke spots were detected and all have been extinguished.

A large fire had started at Khosrov Forest State Reserve on the morning of August 12. And on August 14, it became clear that the fire could not be put out. Armenian authorities asked for Russia’s assistance, and a firefighting waterbomber aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in Armenia.

Although the fire is considered to be doused, prophylactic works and situation monitoring are still in progress in the area.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia president thanks Armenian firefighters
Around 70 firefighters from Armenia are working at the site...
 Major road accident in Armenia tunnel, two injured
One of the victims is a Police criminal intelligence officer…
 California Armenian to be sentenced in his 5-year-old son killing
Aramazd Andressian faces a maximum sentence of 25 years…
 Armenia fire and rescue workers commence firefighting efforts in Georgia
A rescue service convoy on Tuesday was sent to the neighboring country…
 Georgia asks Armenia’s assistance in putting out large fire
A rescue service convoy from Armenia is already on the way...
 Ethnic Armenian policeman brutally beaten in Abkhazia
Albert Zebelyan sustained numerous injuries…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news