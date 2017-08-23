All detected smoke spots put out at Armenia forest reserve

YEREVAN. – The efforts to put out the smoke spots at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia are still in progress, as of Wednesday 9am.

On Tuesday at around 7:30pm, an Armenian air force helicopter conducted an aerial inspection of the reserve, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A total of 45 fire and rescue workers as well as 34 forestry staff members have taken part in the firefighting activities.

One hundred smoke spots were detected and all have been extinguished.

A large fire had started at Khosrov Forest State Reserve on the morning of August 12. And on August 14, it became clear that the fire could not be put out. Armenian authorities asked for Russia’s assistance, and a firefighting waterbomber aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in Armenia.

Although the fire is considered to be doused, prophylactic works and situation monitoring are still in progress in the area.