Armenian Apostolic Church diocese received $300,000 from Georgia state budget

The US Department of State has recently publicized its International Religious Freedom Report for 2016.
The document’s section on Georgia reflects also on the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church in Georgia, and the number of its followers, according to AliQ Media.
Based on the data of the census conducted in Georgia in 2014, the report notes that members of the Armenian Apostolic Church constitute 2.9 percent of Georgia’s population.
The document points also to the law adopted by the Georgian parliament in 2014, pursuant to which compensation was paid to the country’s several religious organizations for “the material and moral damages” inflicted upon them during the Soviet period.
Accordingly, compensation funds totaling 4.5 million lari (about $1.7 million) were disbursed last year from the Georgian state budget to Islamic, Jewish, Roman Catholic, and Armenian Apostolic religious organizations registered in Georgia. From this amount, the Georgian diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church had received 800,000 lari (about $300,000).