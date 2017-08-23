US offers Russians to get visas in other countries

Russian citizens can apply for U.S. visa in any other country, this is not prohibited by law, U.S. Embassy in Moscow said.
The consulate staff make decisions on visas individually in compliance with the American legislation, RIA Novosti quotes the diplomatic mission.
The decision of U.S. Embassy to suspend visa operations at the consulates in Russia resulted in long queues at the embassy in Moscow. The operations will resume in Moscow on September 1.
Earlier the embassy said that due to the Russian government-imposed cap on U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia, all nonimmigrant visa operations across Russia will be suspended on August 23