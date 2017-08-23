News
Wednesday
August 23
News
Karabakh to hold 4th wine festival
17:20, 23.08.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics, Culture

STEPANAKERT. – The Fourth Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Wine Festival will take place on September 16, in Togh village.

The event will bring together dozens of winemakers from the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) and Armenia, the NKR Ministry of Economy informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the festival guests will have the opportunity to taste the dishes of Artsakh cuisine.

As always, admission to the event will be free this year, too.

Every year more than 2,000 guests from Artsakh, Armenia, and abroad visit this festival to taste the best Armenian wines, get acquainted with local culture, and interact with locals.

