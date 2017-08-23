Turkish media: Pentagon chief to discuss 5 issues in Turkey

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is leaving for Ankara where he will meet with Turkey's leadership.
According to Turkish MynetHaber website, Mattis will discuss five issues: Kurdistan's referendum, arms supplies to PYD, possible threats to Turkey from the territories controlled by Syrian Kurds, pressure on Sunis by Irani-supported Hashdi Shabi group operating in Iraq's Tal Afar as well as Turkey-Iran joint actions against PKK in Northern Iraq.
Earlier the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps rejected Turkey's statement that they are acting together against PKK.
The official statement issued by Pentagon last week said Mattis will emphasize the “steadfast commitment of the United States to Turkey as a NATO ally and strategic partner, seek to collaborate on efforts to advance regional stability, and look for ways to help Turkey address its legitimate security concerns, including the fight against the PKK,” the Pentagon statement said.