Stepanakert: Combat duty staffs’ service has become more secure (PHOTOS)
13:29, 23.08.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The service of the staffs carrying out combat duty in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has become more secure.

Tigran Abrahamyan, adviser to the NKR President, wrote about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.

“After the combat actions in April 2016, it has been spoken many times about the need for additional equipping of the frontline, fortification actions, upgrading, [and] securing the border [with Azerbaijan] with technical means,” he also wrote. “During this time, a really tremendous job has been done, as a result of which the [military] service has been brought to a qualitatively completely different level.

“The service of the staffs carrying out combat duty has become more secure, the adversary’s movements—more predictable, [and] the deterrent mechanisms—more effective.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
