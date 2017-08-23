Major road accident in Armenia tunnel, two injured

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report, on Wednesday at 11:54am.
Accordingly, a traffic accident had occurred on the Vanadzor-Stepanavan motorway, one person was injured and stuck in the vehicle, and rescuers were needed.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
According to shamshyan.com, a car—driven by Vanadzor resident Narek T., 26—and a truck—driven by Valerik Sh., 56—had collided in the Stepanavan tunnel.
As a result, Narek T. and his passenger, Varuzhan T., 59, had sustained injuries and were hospitalized.
According to the source, Narek T. is a Police criminal intelligence officer, and Varuzhan T. is his father.