Wednesday
August 23
Major road accident in Armenia tunnel, two injured
16:06, 23.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report, on Wednesday at 11:54am.

Accordingly, a traffic accident had occurred on the Vanadzor-Stepanavan motorway, one person was injured and stuck in the vehicle, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

According to shamshyan.com, a car—driven by Vanadzor resident Narek T., 26—and a truck—driven by Valerik Sh., 56—had collided in the Stepanavan tunnel.

As a result, Narek T. and his passenger, Varuzhan T., 59, had sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

According to the source, Narek T. is a Police criminal intelligence officer, and Varuzhan T. is his father.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
