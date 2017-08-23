News
Orhan Pamuk: Erdogan’s party is increasingly getting authoritarian
16:20, 23.08.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Nobel laureate, writer Orhan Pamuk said Erdogan’s party is increasingly getting authoritarian after the failed military coup last year.

Speaking to CNN , Pamuk said the opposition should work stronger, and 49% of Turkey's population are saying “no” to Erdogan.

The famous writer said liberal values are embedded, and Turkey's problem is not lack of liberals.

“There is an intense fight, polarization in Turkey,” he emphasized.

Asked whether he worries about himself, Pamuk said: “I worry about everyone, but it is not a personal thing. There is less area for free speech, but I am optimistic. Erdogan’s party votes are going down, and opposition may fight back.”

