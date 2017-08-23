Turkmenistan president to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN. – President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan will arrive in Armenia on Wednesday evening, on official visit at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan.
Within the framework of his visit, the president of Turkmenistan will meet with the top leadership of Armenia, press office of the President of Armenian informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Upon completion of the Armenian-Turkmen high-level talks at the Presidential Palace, a document-signing ceremony will be held.
Also, Presidents Sargsyan and Berdimuhamedov will address the media with statements on the results of their talks.