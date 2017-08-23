Georgia president thanks Armenian firefighters

President of Georgia Georgi Margvelashvili thanked rescuers from Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Belarus for their help in extinguishing fire in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park during his visit to the site on Wednesday.
Around 70 firefighters from Armenia are working at the site, Novosti Gruziya reported.
“We saw how many sincere friends Georgia has, how many sincere friends the Georgians have - Armenians, Azerbaijanis, Turks, Belarusians. Many thanks to all our friends who responded so promptly and provided assistance,” said Margvelashvili