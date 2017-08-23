Lebanese beauty queen stripped of title due to trip to Israel

The winner of Miss Lebanon 2017 beauty contest, Amanda Hanna has been stripped of her title because of a trip to Israel in 2016,The Independent reported.
Such a decision was made by the organizers of the event a week after the girl's victory in the beauty contest.
“Her visit to Israel violates our country's laws,” an official statement says.
Hannah has dual citizenship and using her Swedish passport she visited neighbouring Israel on an academic trip in 2016.
Lebanon and Israel are technically at war, although there have been no large-scale clashes on the border since the 2006 armed conflict between the two countries.