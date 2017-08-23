News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 23
USD
478.55
EUR
563.73
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.55
EUR
563.73
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Lebanese beauty queen stripped of title due to trip to Israel
18:46, 23.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The winner of Miss Lebanon 2017 beauty contest, Amanda Hanna has been stripped of her title because of a trip to Israel in 2016,The Independent reported.

Such a decision was made by the organizers of the event a week after the girl's victory in the beauty contest.

“Her visit to Israel violates our country's laws,” an official statement says.

Hannah has dual citizenship and using her Swedish passport she visited neighbouring Israel on an academic trip in 2016.

Lebanon and Israel are technically at war, although there have been no large-scale clashes on the border since the 2006 armed conflict between the two countries.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news