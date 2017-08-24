News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
UK cybersecurity firm to open office in Armenia
09:20, 24.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

British Cybersecurity firm VST Enterprises has announced its expansion into three new international locations.

The global company will open offices in Armenia, Asia Pacific, and South Africa to bring its secure scannable code technology to markets where it will have a positive impact on business and society, according to Manchester Evening News.

VST Enterprises’ scannable code technology VCode is set to prevent prevalent issues in these locations, combating the supply of counterfeit goods in Hong Kong and China, eliminating the circulation of conflict minerals in Africa, and providing a virtual wallet for secure payments across mainland Europe from Armenia.

VCode allows any user to make a variety of secure transactions, on the move, with the wave of a mobile device.

VST Enterprises’ CEO, Louis-James Davis, led the launch of the new regional offices after examining challenges within each market.

“In the past year, we have aligned our business model to support international growth,” he explains. “We are working together with corporations and governments to tackle some of the most pressing universal issues they face.”

The expansion comes off the back of the company’s latest fundraise. VST Enterprises will hire up to 100 new employees to manage services on the ground in each area.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off
There’s a real danger that Trump’s tweets could actually start a nuclear war…
PicsArt Launches iMessage App for Stickers
Over 2 Million Free-To-Use Stickers Are Now Available For...
 China supercomputer makes 100 diagnoses in 5 seconds
The precision imposed by this system of diagnosis is 20% higher than with “standard” method of diagnosis…
 Armenia hosts first summer school on theoretical physics (PHOTO)
FAR/ANSEF-ICTP summer school funded by Armenian researchers from in the United States will last until August 26...
 Trump's tweets estimated at $2 billion
Trump has 36 million followers and has tweeted more than 35,000 times since joining the social media service in 2009…
 Iraqi Communications Ministry delegation meets with UITE member IT companies (PHOTOS)
Ucom, IUNetworks, WEB, Niccoma, Freedom Development, Instigate Design, BetContrsuct, which attended the meeting, presented their experience...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news