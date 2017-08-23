Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off

Former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson launched a campaign to raise funds to buy Twitter and ban President Trump from the social media platform.
“Donald Trump has done a lot of horrible things on Twitter. From emboldening white supremacists to promoting violence against journalists, his tweets damage the country and put people in harm's way,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page.
She intends to raise $ 1 billion. Plame Wilson emphasized that if she does not manage to raise the necessary amount, she will explore options for buying a significant stake in the company and champion this proposal at the annual shareholder meeting
“There’s a real danger that Trump’s tweets could actually start a nuclear war. Let’s delete his account before that happens,” Valerie Plame Wilson added.
As of Wednesday evening, she had raised over $10,000 of the billion-dollar goal.