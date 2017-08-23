Armenian President thanks Putin for help in extinguishing wildfires

We are marking some important milestones in our cooperation this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Sochi on Wednesday, during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.

“Twenty-five years ago, we established diplomatic relations, and in a few days’ time, on August 29, we will mark the 20th anniversary of our key agreement on friendship and strategic cooperation.



Over this time, Armenia and Russia have done much to give a very solid basis to their relations as two sovereign states. We continue our intensive political dialogue and our bilateral cooperation in the economy, security, and military affairs. We work actively together within international organisations and in our integration bodies.

I am very pleased to see you and have this chance to discuss the full range of issues,” Putin said.

In turn, Sargsyan noted that the last years were intensive period of the interstate relations between the two countries.

"Strategic allied relations stood out with intensive high level dialogue, broad foreign policy coordination, constructive cooperation on international and regional platforms, effective cooperation in the field of security, military and military-technical spheres,” Armenian leader said.

Sargsyan also thanked Putin for help in extinguishing wildfires in Armenia.