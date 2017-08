UK police found 20 suspected victims of modern slavery during raids, carried out at three restaurants in the West Midlands, Guardian reported.

Restaurants were in three cities: Wolverhampton, Coventry and West Bromwich.

Police said that the 20 men were mainly from Slovakia and Romania.

As it was noted, a 49-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, both Slovakian, were arrested on suspicion of slavery offences by providing staff through a recruitment consultancy.