News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
US appoints new co-chair to OSCE Minsk Group
09:52, 24.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

As of August 28, Andrew Schofer will serve as the OSCE Minsk Group’s new US co-chair, the interim US Co-Chair, Ambassador Richard Hoagland, stated in Washington D.C.

He said Shaffer is a very experienced American senior diplomat, who recently has served as US chargé d'affaires at several international organizations, according to the Voice of America Armenian service.

Hoagland added that the current US administration does not have a new outlook on this matter.

He said Shaffer has a considerable track-record in the settlement of the Cyprus and some other conflicts.

Also, Ambassador Hoagland added that the new US co-chair possesses full information on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, and is ready to assume his duties.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: Hoagland said nothing new
Azerbaijan avoids expressing its own position concerning these statements…
 Russia newspaper: Drone struck blow to Armenian-Israeli relations
Maariv newspaper of Israel’s report about Israeli companies’ representatives’ possible involvement in an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) positions was widely covered also in Russian media…
 OSCE Minsk Group co-chair publishes key points of Karabakh conflict settlement
There should be a corridor that will connect Armenia and Karabakh…
 Stepanakert: Combat duty staffs’ service has become more secure (PHOTOS)
Military service has been brought to a qualitatively completely different level, said the Karabakh presidential adviser…
 Zakharova: Russia devotes special attention to Karabakh issue
The co-chairs are making preparations for the next summit on Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Armenian official: Armenia-Azerbaijan summit may be discussed during talks of foreign ministers
Meetings of foreign ministers, according to the deputy minister, are envisaged...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news