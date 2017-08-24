US appoints new co-chair to OSCE Minsk Group

As of August 28, Andrew Schofer will serve as the OSCE Minsk Group’s new US co-chair, the interim US Co-Chair, Ambassador Richard Hoagland, stated in Washington D.C.

He said Shaffer is a very experienced American senior diplomat, who recently has served as US chargé d'affaires at several international organizations, according to the Voice of America Armenian service.

Hoagland added that the current US administration does not have a new outlook on this matter.

He said Shaffer has a considerable track-record in the settlement of the Cyprus and some other conflicts.

Also, Ambassador Hoagland added that the new US co-chair possesses full information on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, and is ready to assume his duties.