Qatar says its ambassador to return to Iran

Qatar said on Wednesday its ambassador to Iran, who was withdrawn in January last year, would return to Iran, Press TV reported.
"Qatar announced that its ambassador to Tehran will return to resume his diplomatic duties," the Qatari foreign ministry's information office said in a statement in Arabic on its website.
It added that Doha wanted to strengthen ties in all fields with the Islamic republic.
Qatar recalled its ambassador to Tehran in January last year after Saudi Arabia cut ties with the Islamic republic, accusing it of failing to protect its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashahd against demonstrators who had ransacked them.