Winning $758.7 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Massachusetts

A single winning Powerball ticket was sold at Handy Variety, a small convenience store located in Watertown, Massachusetts. The winner is set to receive the total $758.7 million jackpot, ABC News reported.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
The odds of matching all six numbers remain the same, at a miserable one in 292.2 million, regardless of the jackpot prize.
The current jackpot refers to the annuity option, doled out in 30 payments over 29 years, increasing 5 percent annually. Nearly all winners favor the cash option, which would now be $443.3 million.