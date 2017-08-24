News
Texas declares state of disaster for 30 counties ahead of storm
11:38, 24.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Texas governor Greg Abbott declared state of disaster for 30 Texas counties in anticipation of Tropical Depression Harvey making landfall in the Gulf Coast region, the governor noted.

As it was noted, forecasts from the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center expect this storm to intensify in the coming days causing severe flooding, storm surges and damaging winds.

“Texans believe in taking action and always being prepared in the event of an emergency,” said Governor Abbott.  “That is why I am taking every precaution prior to Tropical Depression Harvey making landfall. Preemptively declaring a state of disaster will allow Texas to quickly deploy resources for the emergency response effort in anticipation of the storm's hazardous conditions.”

