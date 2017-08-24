Russia newspaper: Drone struck blow to Armenian-Israeli relations

Maariv newspaper of Israel’s report about Israeli companies’ representatives’ possible involvement in an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) positions was widely covered also in Russian media. Kommersant newspaper of Russia also inquired of this situation.

In this regard, the Israeli Defense Ministry press service informed Kommersant that this matter was being looked into by relevant authorities of the ministry. But the latter clarified that even if Aeronautics Defense Systems’ engineers did visit Azerbaijan, there were no Israeli soldiers with them.

Kommersant’s source at the Israeli state bodies, however, said the situation described by Maariv was unusual.

“Not interfering in others’ conflicts is very important to Israeli military industry,” said the source. “I want to believe that this information will not be confirmed. But even if it turns out to be true, the [Israeli] military department will certainly impose sanctions against companies.”

The Israeli Defense Ministry is investigating the Israel-based Aeronautics Defense Systems company, which specializes in the manufacturing of drones, for military uses. Maariv newspaper of Israel had reported that at the request of Azerbaijani military, representatives of this company would hit the Nagorno-Karabakh positions with their drones. Even though the company denies these accusations, its collaboration with Azerbaijan has long been known.