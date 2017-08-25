UK low-coast airline creates food for passengers afraid of flights

British budget airline Monarch Airlines has presented a special food for passengers, and which should help them calm down and reduce their fear of flights, according to The Daily Mail newspaper of the United Kingdom.

This menu was developed with the assistance of Charles Spence, Professor of Psychology at the University of Oxford.

Monarch Airlines offers its passengers ice cream with orange Echinacea and lumber herbs. It is said that such product will increase the immunity of travelers.

In addition, the unusual black color of this sweet will pleasantly surprise tourists and distract their attention from the stress caused by flights, Spence explains.

During flight, the travelers will also taste the Japanese cakes made from rice dough. According to the professor, their viscous texture—like a chewing gum—should help calm nervous people.

The passengers of Monarch Airlines will be offered herbal tea, infused on a chamomile, seeds of fennel and seaweed. Such tea should help digestion.

Before landing, passengers will be offered sweet nut bars with mushrooms and tomato powder, which should help them be more energetic.

Since Monday, this new menu has already begun to be tested on Monarch Airlines’ flights from London Luton Airport to Naples, Gibraltar, and Málaga.

If passengers get to like such food, it will be offered to the travelers of other flights of this low-cost airline.