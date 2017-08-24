Armenia, Turkmenistan presidents reaffirm readiness for constructive cooperation (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan is in Armenia on Wednesday and Thursday, on official visit at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan.
According to the respective statement, the two presidents’ high-level meeting, which is a continuation of the high-level political discourse, was held on the eve of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkmenistan.
They reaffirmed their readiness for constructive cooperation.
Also, the Armenian and Turkmen presidents stressed the importance of seeking solely a pacific resolution to existing conflicts.