Armenia, Turkmenistan sign about dozen documents (PHOTOS)

Armenia President: We can boost large-scale projects with Turkmenistan (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Turkmenistan presidents reaffirm readiness for constructive cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenia minister on wildfires: Conclusions have been made, submitted to President

Armenia FM: Hoagland said nothing new

Armenia approves memorandum on trade and investment cooperation with Brazil

Russia newspaper: Drone struck blow to Armenian-Israeli relations

10 killed, dozens missing after ship sinks on Brazil river

ISIS warns of further attacks in Spain

Karabakh’s Talish is being restored (PHOTOS)

5 killed in Turkey bus crash (PHOTOS)

Bus rams 9 cars in Kazakhstan’s capital

Armenia President receives Turkmenistan counterpart (PHOTOS)

Texas declares state of disaster for 30 counties ahead of storm

Winning $758.7 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Massachusetts

Armenia fire, rescue workers resume firefighting in Georgia

Newspaper: Armenian is on US sanctions’ list

Qatar says its ambassador to return to Iran

Global oil prices are stable

Turkey FM says Kurdistan independence referendum will not bring peace to region

US appoints new co-chair to OSCE Minsk Group

UK cybersecurity firm to open office in Armenia

Israeli man arrested for torching 80 parrots

OSCE Minsk Group co-chair publishes key points of Karabakh conflict settlement

Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead

California Armenian gets life in prison for 5-year-old son killing

20 victims of slavery found in UK

Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off

Serzh Sargsyan: Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia increases by 15% (PHOTOS)

Armenian President thanks Putin for help in extinguishing wildfires

Turkmenistan president arrives in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Sargsyan-Putin talks kick off in Sochi (PHOTOS)

Poll: 72,1% of migrants from Armenia plan to never leave Russia

Lebanese beauty queen stripped of title due to trip to Israel

Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange diplomatic visits

Karabakh to hold 4th wine festival

Georgia president thanks Armenian firefighters

All Ucom subscribers to enjoy Internet speed up to 100 Mb/sec and watch 145 TV-channels

Turkmenistan president to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Dollar is stable in Armenia

Orhan Pamuk: Erdogan’s party is increasingly getting authoritarian

Major road accident in Armenia tunnel, two injured

Pentagon chief asks Barzani to postpone referendum, Kurds ask for alternative

California Armenian to be sentenced in his 5-year-old son killing

Turkey president: I’m saddened when using the word “Kurd”

Turkey national hero Armenian’s requiem service held in Istanbul church (PHOTOS)

US offers Russians to get visas in other countries

Turkish media: Pentagon chief to discuss 5 issues in Turkey

Stepanakert: Combat duty staffs’ service has become more secure (PHOTOS)

Armenian Apostolic Church diocese received $300,000 from Georgia state budget

Cyprus is working with Armenia and Israel on Diaspora matters

All detected smoke spots put out at Armenia forest reserve

Armenia fire and rescue workers commence firefighting efforts in Georgia

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: EEC has not yet received official petition from Turkey

Economist: Armenia will gain advantage if Turkey joins EAEU

Venezuela president asks Pope Francis to help avert US invasion

Armenia marks Declaration of Independence 27th anniversary

Armenian from Glendale sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud

More than 460 people injured during India’s stone-pelting festival

Robber attacks football players in US and is beaten

Clooney Foundation allocates $1 million to combat hate groups in US

US corporation General Electric interested in construction of power plant in Armenia’s Hrazdan

Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells held in Dnieper

US baby girl named Eclipse born on day of total solar eclipse

Trump's top priority is to protect US against threat from North Korea

Armenian PM receives German Development Bank delegation

Embassy: North Korea completes preparation of Guam strike

PicsArt Launches iMessage App for Stickers

Mutual and foreign trade in Eurasian Union rises by 27%

Georgia asks Armenia’s assistance in putting out large fire

Armenia musicians’ performance amazes Russia’s Putin at jazz festival

Hollywood preparing for the opening of Charles Aznavour’s star

Geographer: Armenia should change environmental policy

Dollar, euro are up in Armenia

Armenia analyst: Turkey minister statement on joining EAEU is blackmail for Brussels and Washington

2 killed in Italy earthquake

Armenian products’ exhibition-fair opens in Moscow

Armenian member of Turkey parliament files lawsuit against columnist

Expert: Barcelona attack not affected flow of Armenian tourists

Ethnic Armenian policeman brutally beaten in Abkhazia

Armenia and Russia presidents to meet in Sochi

Injuries of Armenia citizens hurt in Georgia road accident are not life-threatening

14 of 20 smoke spots at Armenia forest reserve are put out

Next Astana meeting on Syria may be held in mid September

Armenia PM says talks on increasing gas supplies from Iran are not currently held

Jim Mattis: ISIS's days are numbered

Karabakh President discusses implementation of some programs in Artsakh

Armenia Premier: We persistently go toward signing new agreement with EU

Yerevan man found hanged in storage room nearby his house

Armenia PM to Baze participants: Most importantly, love our country (PHOTO)

Trump: US will no longer use its army to build democracy in world

Global oil prices are up

Newspaper: Has Armenia given consent to invite Turkey to EAEU?

Armenians injured in Georgia road accident

China supercomputer makes 100 diagnoses in 5 seconds

Quake hits Italy island

US woman asks Facebook users to rescue her from swimming pool

Armenian from Florida loses wrong diagnose case

US navy announces “operational pause” after collision