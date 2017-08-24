Armenia President: We can boost large-scale projects with Turkmenistan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – With joint efforts, Armenia and Turkmenistan can boost large-scale projects.
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday noted the abovementioned in his statement for the media, after his talk with visiting Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (PHOTOS).
In his words, the official visit of the president of Turkmenistan to Armenia has given special importance to this year’s central event in Armenian-Turkmen relations: 25th anniversary of Armenia-Turkmenistan diplomatic relations.
“We paid special attention to the promising directions in the development of trade and economic cooperation,” the Armenian President stressed, in particular. “We were undivided in the matter that economic cooperation should be enriched with joint projects, cooperation.
“Of course, we reflected also on the traditional directions of cooperation, including in the energy sector.
“We will develop mutual cooperation [also] in the field of education.”