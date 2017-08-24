Opening of Charles Aznavour's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Director of Turan agency detained in Azerbaijan

Armenian Americans condemn US co-chair's six points on Karabakh settlement

Cristiano Ronaldo named UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Results of Champions League draw

Iowa recognizes Armenian Genocide

UEFA awards best players of 2016/17 Champions League season

Five EU countries abolish internal border control

Armenia FM: Hoagland’s statement contains some inaccuracies and omissions

How a nose job is performed: Animation graphic shows the full procedure in all its gory glory

Armenian PM and Turkmenistan president discuss cooperation

20-year-old woman jumps off the bridge in Yerevan

Karabakh FM: Our position is known and remains unchanged

Armenia's Simon Martirosyan wins gold of Universiade

Dollar continues to rise in Armenia

Man United sign new deal with Zlatan Ibrahimović

Armenia President congratulates Ukraine colleague

Armenia President: We discussed possible launch of Yerevan-Ashgabat direct flights

Pentagon chief promises to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine

President Sargsyan reaffirms Armenia position on Karabakh peace process

Gallup: Armenia is the most-accepting state for migrants in CIS

Armenia, Turkmenistan sign about dozen documents (PHOTOS)

Armenia President: We can boost large-scale projects with Turkmenistan (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Turkmenistan presidents reaffirm readiness for constructive cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenia minister on wildfires: Conclusions have been made, submitted to President

Armenia FM: Hoagland said nothing new

75 babies were born in Yerevan on August 23

Armenia approves memorandum on trade and investment cooperation with Brazil

Russia newspaper: Drone struck blow to Armenian-Israeli relations

10 killed, dozens missing after ship sinks on Brazil river

HIV/AIDS is no longer the leading cause of death in Africa, WHO study reveals

ISIS warns of further attacks in Spain

Karabakh’s Talish is being restored (PHOTOS)

5 killed in Turkey bus crash (PHOTOS)

Vegetarian diets really DO lower your cholesterol

Bus rams 9 cars in Kazakhstan’s capital

Zidane: Ronaldo showed with his goal the qualities he has

Armenia President receives Turkmenistan counterpart (PHOTOS)

Texas declares state of disaster for 30 counties ahead of storm

Eva Rivas is aboard Roman Abramovich’s famous yacht (PHOTOS)

Winning $758.7 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Massachusetts

Armenia fire, rescue workers resume firefighting in Georgia

Yerevan street style: Stylish summer “look” of Armenian girls (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenian is on US sanctions’ list

High blood pressure on the rise in US children and teens, increasing risk of obesity and heart problems

Qatar says its ambassador to return to Iran

Global oil prices are stable

Turkey FM says Kurdistan independence referendum will not bring peace to region

US appoints new co-chair to OSCE Minsk Group

UK cybersecurity firm to open office in Armenia

Israeli man arrested for torching 80 parrots

OSCE Minsk Group co-chair publishes key points of Karabakh conflict settlement

Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead

California Armenian gets life in prison for 5-year-old son killing

20 victims of slavery found in UK

Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off

A single black line running through nail could be a sign of melanoma

Serzh Sargsyan: Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia increases by 15% (PHOTOS)

Armenian President thanks Putin for help in extinguishing wildfires

Turkmenistan president arrives in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Sargsyan-Putin talks kick off in Sochi (PHOTOS)

Poll: 72,1% of migrants from Armenia plan to never leave Russia

Eating too much meat during pregnancy raises the risk of a baby developing schizophrenia

Lebanese beauty queen stripped of title due to trip to Israel

Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange diplomatic visits

Abdominal wall reconstruction: What is it and who needs it?

Karabakh to hold 4th wine festival

Georgia president thanks Armenian firefighters

All Ucom subscribers to enjoy Internet speed up to 100 Mb/sec and watch 145 TV-channels

Levon Julfalakyan: Two gold medals are excellent result

Turkmenistan president to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Study: Clear link between heavy vitamin B intake and lung cancer

Dollar is stable in Armenia

Armenia’s Aleksanyan: I will continue to pursue new titles

Orhan Pamuk: Erdogan’s party is increasingly getting authoritarian

Rihanna launches fundraising effort for education

World champions Aleksanyan, Manukyan, and other Greco-Roman Team Armenia members return home

Major road accident in Armenia tunnel, two injured

Pentagon chief asks Barzani to postpone referendum, Kurds ask for alternative

Moscow football club Armenian coach suffers heart attack at training

82 babies were born in Yerevan on August 22

California Armenian to be sentenced in his 5-year-old son killing

Cristiano Ronaldo: Injustices will never bring me down

Turkey president: I’m saddened when using the word “Kurd”

Turkey national hero Armenian’s requiem service held in Istanbul church (PHOTOS)

US offers Russians to get visas in other countries

Intermittent fasting could help tackle diabetes – here’s the science

How to make a sweet cotton. Video by NEWS.am STYLE

Ryan Giggs impressed by Mkhitaryan’s Premier League performance

Turkish media: Pentagon chief to discuss 5 issues in Turkey

Stepanakert: Combat duty staffs’ service has become more secure (PHOTOS)

Cristiano Ronaldo 5-match ban upheld

Cloudy water linked to gastrointestinal illnesses

Armenian Apostolic Church diocese received $300,000 from Georgia state budget

Cyprus is working with Armenia and Israel on Diaspora matters

Summer Universiade: Armenia’s Tovmasyan wins gold

Shift work, heavy lifting may reduce women's fertility, research shows

Bundesliga: Top 5 goals of the week

All detected smoke spots put out at Armenia forest reserve

Yerevan. Roller skate show in Northern avenue (video)