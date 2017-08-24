President Sargsyan reaffirms Armenia position on Karabakh peace process

YEREVAN. – Armenia and Turkmenistan successfully cooperate within international platforms.
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday stated the aforesaid in his remarks before the media, after his talk with visiting Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
In his words, foreign policy has received due attention during their bilateral talks.
“We agreed to deepen cooperation in various multilateral [international] formats,” Sargsyan noted, in particular. “I have yet again reaffirmed Armenia’s position; that is, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s solely pacific resolution based on the norms and precepts of international law, [and] provisions of the UN Charter.”
In addition, the Armenian president expressed a conviction that the agreements reached on Thursday will contribute to the further development of friendly relations between Armenia and Turkmenistan.