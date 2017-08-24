News
Armenia President: We discussed possible launch of Yerevan-Ashgabat direct flights
17:05, 24.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – During their bilateral talks on Thursday, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have discussed also the possible launch of direct flights between capital cities Yerevan and Ashgabat of the two countries.

“In this regard, we are ready to provide our Turkmen friends the complete set of privileges envisioned within the framework of the ‘open skies’ policy being implemented in Armenia,” President Sargsyan said in his remarks before the media, after his talk with the visiting Turkmen president.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
