News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Pentagon chief promises to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine
17:01, 24.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US will provide defensive assistance to Ukraine and waits for implementation of NATO standards, Reuters reported quoting U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

He noted that Washington would continue to put pressure on Russia over what he called its aggressive behavior. 

"On the defensive lethal weapons, we are actively reviewing it, I will go back now having seen the current situation and be able to inform the Secretary of State and the President in very specific terms what I recommend for the direction ahead," Mattis told reporters, alongside Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Saakashivili promises to return to Ukraine
"If the authorities aren’t afraid of me, let them allow me to return..."
 Visa-free regime between EU and Ukraine to enter into force in coming weeks
The dialogue between EU and Ukraine on visa waiver was launched in 2008...
 Last standing Lenin statue disassembled in Kyiv
Under the respective Ukrainian law, however, it was to be taken down two years ago…
 Meeting of Lavrov and Tillerson starts in Washington
Later on Russian FM will head to the White House where he is expected to meet with President Donald Trump...
 Kremlin: Putin and Tillerson touch upon Ukraine
The Ukrainian situation was not discussed in details...
IMF Board of Directors approves allocation of $ 1 billion to Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund approved the allocation of $ 1 billion to Ukraine…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news