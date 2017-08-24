Gallup: Armenia is the most-accepting state for migrants in CIS

American research-based company Gallup created the Migrant Acceptance Index to gauge people's acceptance of migrants based on increasing degrees of personal proximity.
According to the survey, Armenia (5.78) and Turkmenistan (5.36) are the only countries among the CIS states with rather higher scores.
Azerbaijan (4.34), Turkey (3.27), Georgia (3.05), Russia (2.60) have low Migrant Acceptance Index scores: their points are below the average.
The top two most-accepting countries could not be farther apart -- Iceland with a score of 8.26, and New Zealand with a score of 8.25. Macedonia (1.47), Montenegro(1.63), the countries of Eastern Europe and states of the former Soviet Union are the countries with the lowest Migrant Acceptance Index scores in the world.
Gallup created the Migrant Acceptance Index to gauge people's acceptance of migrants based on increasing degrees of personal proximity. The index is based on three questions that Gallup asked in 138 countries in 2016 and the U.S. in 2017.
The response "a good thing" is worth three points, a volunteered response of "it depends" or "don't know" is worth one point, and "a bad thing" is worth zero points. The index is a sum of the points across the three questions, with a maximum possible score of 9.0 and a minimum possible score of zero.